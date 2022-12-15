Shawn Levy Shares Update on Future Star Wars Film

Shawn Levy is becoming one of the most in-demand directors in Hollywood. Ryan Reynolds’ pal will direct two high-profile projects in 2023, Deadpool 3 and Stranger Things 5. However, Levy’s directorial work for Lucasfilm is arguably his most-anticipated project. Back in November, he was in talks to direct a Star Wars film, which he confirmed on his Twitter. Though major plot details are under wraps, Levy did his best to share what he could about the project with Collider.

“I’ve been talking with Kathy Kennedy for awhile now, and she’s been aware of my passion for this franchise for a long time,” said Levy. “The stars finally aligned, and she came to me and was like, let’s do something here. And that’s as much as I can say. But this is definitely development and not yet close to prep. So there’s a lot of work to be done.”

Just because Lucasfilm names a director does not mean a film will materialize. Lucasfilm hired Taika Waititi, Rian Johnson (post-The Last Jedi), and Patty Jenkins to direct films, but none are currently in production. Other filmmakers, such as Josh Trank and the duo of David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, left their respective Star Wars projects entirely. Levy acknowledges that while nothing is guaranteed, he’s excited to work in a “galaxy far away.”

“Yes. I’m very aware of the ratio of filmmakers who get to the starting line…I’m a student of the business, and so of course I note that. But here’s my attitude: I have this golden ticket into a galaxy far away, and I’m going to devote myself to developing a screenplay that gives me the privilege of making this movie,” said Levy. “I don’t attach to things because it looks good in a trade announcement. I attach to things that I intend to make. And you better believe I’m not going to squander this juiciest of opportunities. I’m going to work my ass off. But first, I got to work my ass off on making Deadpool. So it’s definitely longer-term planning, but I want to be one of the movies that gets to the starting line because these are rare opportunities, and I want to make the most of it.”

Are you excited to see Levy’s Star Wars film? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below!

