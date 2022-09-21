Marvel Lines Up Writers For the Fantastic Four Reboot Film

At D23 Expo earlier this month, Kevin Feige confirmed that WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman will bring Marvel’s Fantastic Four back to the big screen. Now, Deadline is reporting that Marvel has lined up Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer to write the script. And according to Deadline, Kaplan and Springer actually signed on to the project before Shakman did.

The report notes that Kaplan and Springer “have been outlining where this next series of films will fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.” And since Shakman joined the film, he and the writers are now “[aligning] their visions” before starting the script.

Kaplan and Springer have only a few credits to their name, but they are co-writing Warner Bros.’ comedy film, Disaster Wedding, for Palm Springs director Max Barbakow.

Although the Fantastic Four kicked off Marvel’s Silver Age in 1961, their history on the big screen is less than illustrious. Roger Corman’s 1994 FF movie was never officially released. Regardless, the bootleg recording is available at many U.S. comic conventions. Tim Story’s 2005 reboot, and its 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, were better received. However, no further sequels were produced.

By the time the new Fantastic Four movie hits theaters it will be nearly a decade since Josh Trank’s infamous Fant4stic in 2015. Critics, audiences, and even Trank himself trashed the studio cut, and that was the last live-action appearance of the team to date. The lone exception was John Krasinski’s cameo as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earlier this year.

Fantastic Four will be released on November 8, 2024.

