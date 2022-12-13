Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Holds on To the Box Office In Fifth Week

For the fifth weekend in a row, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is your box office champion. However, it also happened to be the second-worst movie-going weekend of 2022. Wakanda Forever had $11.1 million in first place, and every other film combined to have $27.2 million, total. Wakanda Forever holds.

The bad news for Wakanda Forever is that it has run out of momentum, and it’s about to get dethroned by Avatar: The Way of Water this weekend. Regardless, Wakanda Forever‘s new domestic total is $409.8M, and it will pass Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ $411.3 million by next weekend. That will make Wakanda Forever the second-highest grossing film of 2022, behind Top Gun: Maverick. But with The Way of the Water on the way, Wakanda Forever could soon fall to #3 for the year.

Worldwide, Wakanda Forever now stands at $768 million. That’s far behind the $1.382 billion worldwide that Black Panther had in 2018, and also behind Multiverse of Madness’ $955 million worldwide total earlier in 2022. Even so, Wakanda Forever stands as one of the more successful movies of the year.

Universal Pictures’ Violent Night held on to second place with $8.7 million, and $26.7 million to date. Disney’s Strange World had $3.6 million, and $30.4 million total in third place. Searchlight’s The Menu took the fourth slot with $2.7 million, and a new total of $28.7 million. Sony’s Devotion had $2 million in fifth place, and $16.9 million domestic to date.

With only a few days before its streaming debut on HBO Max, Black Adam held the sixth spot with $1.34 million, and $166.8 million so far. Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans remains in limited release, but it still had $1.18 million in seventh place. That brings its total up to $7.3 million. Perhaps the biggest surprise of the weekend was that Fathom Events’ Met Opera: The Hours came in eighth with $791,000.

Fathom’s release of I Heard the Bells also placed ninth with $750,700, and $4.07 million in limited release. Universal rounded out the top ten with Spoiler Alert, which had $700,00 in its second weekend and $803,000 to date.

