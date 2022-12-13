Miles & Gwen Reunite In New Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer

The closing moments of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hinted at a sequel when Gwen Stacy managed to reach out to Miles Morales from her world to his. These young heroes might literally be star-crossed lovers in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. And they’re about to be thrust into a world of trouble. Or more accurately, thrust into six different worlds. As promised earlier this month, there’s a new Across the Spider-Verse trailer with plenty of teases for the adventure ahead. Though it leans heavily on footage from the previous film, it also offers much to freeze-frame and analyze.

While Gwen has some problems closer to home, Miles is going to have to contend with Spider-Man 2099/Miguel O’Hara, and Miguel’s not in any mood to talk out their differences. However, this makeshift team of Spider-Men and Spider-Women are gathering new and returning allies for their biggest threat to date: The Spot, whose presence remains minimal in clips thus far. See if you can “spot” him anywhere.

Returning from the first film are Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales, and Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099.

New to the cast are Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart “Hobie” Brown/Spider-Punk, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Shea Whigham as Captain George Stacy, and Jason Schwartzman as The Spot.

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson directed the film from a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. Sony Pictures Animation will release Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on June 2, 2023.

