Peaky Blinders Creator Steven Knight Wrote a Man of Steel 2 Treatment

Last month, Henry Cavill confirmed his return as Superman following the release of Black Adam. However, those plans are in question following the restructuring of DC Studios under the new co-CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran. Prior to Gunn and Safran’s arrival, a Man of Steel sequel for Cavill was in active development. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Steven Knight wrote a Man of Steel 2 treatment this fall for Warner Bros. Pictures.

Knight is best known as the creator of Netflix’s period crime series, Peaky Blinders, and for creating Apple TV+’s See. He is also the screenwriter of The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Spencer, and Eastern Promises. Unfortunately for Knight, THR notes that his take on Superman “didn’t thrill Warner executives.” The report also mentions that the executives gave Knight notes, but there has been no movement on the project since.

As it happens, today is the 44th anniversary of Superman, the 1978 film starring Christopher Reeve in the title role. Gunn paid tribute to the film in the Tweet below.

Superman premiered 44 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/FRtl4noDwI — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 10, 2022

In a later message posted to his Twitter account, Gunn reassured fans that “Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority.” He also shot down a rumor that he dislikes Cavill. Beyond that, Gunn didn’t offer any hits as to what his plans for Superman will entail.

