REPORT: Patty Jenkins Refused To Revise Wonder Woman 3

DC Studios has been all over the entertainment news this week, but perhaps not for the reasons that the studio would have preferred. On Wednesday, word broke that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran passed on director Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3. The stated reason for that rejection was that the film didn’t fit in with their plans for the DCU. However, some additional details indicate that Jenkins turned down the opportunity to make revisions to the treatment that she co-wrote with Geoff Johns. Patty Jenkins refused.

According to Deadline, Jenkins’ pitch for the sequel “had character arc problems that rivaled those of Wonder Woman 1984.” The report also notes that Warner Bros. Pictures’ top film executives, Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, had issues with Jenkins’ treatment even before Gunn and Safran shared their notes.

Jenkins reportedly “fought back and defended her vision that the threequel’s character arcs were solid.” Regardless, she decided to leave the project rather than attempt to reconcile her take on it with the notes from Gunn and Safran.

The departure of Jenkins doesn’t necessarily mean that Gal Gadot’s days as Wonder Woman are done. While there is some question about whether Gadot wants to make the film without Jenkins, the actress recently shared a social media post that strongly indicated her desire to remain in the role. There have also been rumors that Gunn and Safran are considering a clean break from the Snyderverse. However, Gunn answered those reports by indicating that their plans remain unfinished for now.

Gunn and Safran are reportedly submitting their DC roadmap next week. It’s not currently known which characters will be featured. But if Wonder Woman 3 is a part of those plans, a new screenwriter and director will have to be named.

Who do you think should helm the next Wonder Woman movie? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

