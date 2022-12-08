James Gunn Responds To DC Rumors, Says “We’re Still Just Beginning”

James Gunn Responds To DC Rumors

Until yesterday, the biggest DC news of the year was James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over DC Studios. However, just over one month on the job, the duo has reportedly cancelled Wonder Woman 3, and they are rumored to be considering a clean break from the Snyderverse’s DC Extended Universe. There are even conflicting reports about whether Black Adam 2 will go forward. Now, Gunn has responded to the rumors via The Hollywood Reporter.

“So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not,” wrote Gunn on his Twitter account. “Although this first month at DC has been fruitful, building the next ten years of story takes time & we’re still just beginning.”

“Peter & I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told & in the audience itself & there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming,” continued Gunn. “But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities & the opportunity to build upon what has worked in DC so far & to help rectify what has not. ”

Gunn also acknowledged that some of their decisions will not be popular.

“We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives. As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I will sadly have to ask you to wait. We are giving these characters & the stories the time & attention they deserve & we ourselves still have a lot more questions to ask & answer.”

Gunn and Safran are reportedly making their DC plans known to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zazlav next week. However, fans may have to wait longer than that to learn about the future of the DCU.

What do you think about Gunn’s response? Let us know in the comment section below!

Photo Credit: Getty Images

