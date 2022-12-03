Blue Beetle Teaser Poster Debuts, Confirming Theatrical Release

Since taking charge of DC films alongside Peter Safran, James Gunn has been using social media to Tweet out various images. From images of Mr. Terrific to Kingdom Come and Jonah Hex, they seemed like tests to gauge fan reaction to certain properties. Today, however, he debuted an actual Blue Beetle teaser poster. Fans nervous that Warner Bros Discovery’s David Zaslav might can the film for a tax write-off as he did Batgirl can now breathe easy. Blue Beetle is coming, and coming specifically to theaters, in 2023.

Here’s the full poster:

The Blue Beetle movie features the third character in comics to bear that name. Jaime Reyes is a young man from El Paso who bonds with an alien scarab that attaches to his spine and creates a suit of specially powered armor for him. The scarab at one time appeared in the possession of the wizard Shazam, which could tie Blue Beetle in to the rest of the existing DCEU.

While there’s no word on a Djimon Hounsou cameo as yet, the movie stars Cobra Kai‘s Xolo Maridueña as Jaime. The supporting cast includes Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar, and Susan Sarandon. Angel Manuel Soto directs.

