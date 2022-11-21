Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Adds $67.3 Million In Second Weekend

In its second weekend at the box office, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever once again took the top slot with $67.3 million. For those of you keeping score, that’s just slightly above Black Adam‘s $67 million opening last month. To date, the Black Panther has brought in $288 million domestically and $546.3 million worldwide. The question now is how far can it go?

This weekend’s $67 million opening represents a 63% drop from its $181 million opening weekend. Regardless, Marvel’s latest movie should still comfortably sail by the $400 million mark, perhaps by the end of next weekend. The long Thanksgiving holiday this week is expected to drum up some more business as well.

However, barring an incredible hold for the next few weeks, it seems unlikely that Wakanda Forever will match the $700.1 million domestic and $1.347 billion worldwide that its predecessor earned. That would have been a tall feat under the best of circumstances. Regardless, the new film doesn’t appear to be getting the numbers to recreate that performance.

The horror comedy The Menu opened at #2 with $9 million. It was followed in third place by the Faith-backed screening of The Chosen season 3 with $8.2 million. Meanwhile, Black Adam has dropped to fourth place and largely run out steam. The Dwayne Johnson-led superhero film added $4.48 million, with a new domestic total of $156.9 million. In fifth place, Universal’s Ticket To Paradise continues to perform well with $3.2 million and $61.6 million to date.

She Said opened in sixth place with $2.25 million, which was considered a disappointment by its studio, Universal. Sony’s Lyle, Lyle Crocodile fell 41% to $1.9 million and $43.1 million to date. Meanwhile, Paramount is all smiles about Smile. It took in $1.15 million in its eighth week, which is enough for the low budget horror flick to hit $104.5 million total. Finally, Drishyam 2 and Prey For the Devil took ninth and tenth place with $1.05 million and $935,000, respectively.

How high can Wakanda Forever go next weekend at the box office? Share your predictions below!

