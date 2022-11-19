New Info Revealed About the Villains of Indiana Jones 5

Across four feature films, Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones has gone up against a variety of foes, including Soviet spies and the mad priest, Mola Ram. However, Indy’s most frequent adversaries are the Nazis. So it’s only fitting that the final film in the series will once again feature the Nazis as the villains of Indiana Jones 5. But this time, the setting is 1969 against the backdrop of the space race.

Via Empire, Indiana Jones 5 co-writer Jez Butterworth confirmed that Mads Mikkelsen’s character, Voller, is inspired by Wernher von Braun, a man who was a Nazi before he became a NASA engineer. But Voller appears to be fully committed to his lost cause decades after World War II. Additionally, Boyd Holbrook will be portraying Klaber, Voller’s right-hand henchman.

“The simple fact is that the moon-landing program was run by a bunch of ex-Nazis,” said Butterworth. “How ‘ex’ they are is the question. And it gets up Indy’s nose… It’s not just that the model of what a hero is has completely changed. It’s not just that they’re looking for something where there’s nothing up there – it’s like Reno without the gambling, or whatever his line is. But the people that are behind it are, you know, his sworn enemies.”

According to Mikkelsen, the space race gives Voller and Indy the opportunity to find a key object that could change the world. But he declined to specify exactly what the object is.

“[Voller is] a man who would like to correct some of the mistakes of the past,” said Mikkelsen. “There is something that could make the world a much better place to live in. He would love to get his hands on it. Indiana Jones wants to get his hands on it as well. And so, we have a story.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be playing Indy’s goddaughter, Helena. But for now, the roles of Thomas Kretschmann, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and Olivier Richters remain unrevealed.

Indiana Jones 5 will hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

