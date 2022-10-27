Zoe Saldana Calls Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 a ‘Sweet Departure’

The goodbyes have already started on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. With James Gunn leaving for DC Studios, Vol. 3 may be the last time this version of the Guardians comes together in the MCU. Zoe Saldana, who stars as Gamora, described her wide range of emotions while filming the third movie via EW.

“[Filming] started bitter in the beginning cause obviously you’re anticipating the end, but I’m just so happy that once again I got to work with great people,” said Saldana. “I had an evolution that I witnessed of myself, but also my director and my cast. I just felt very blessed and grateful. It was a very sweet departure, I have to say.”

Although Gamora died in Avengers: Infinity War, the younger version of Gamora from 2014 returned in Avengers: Endgame when she traveled to the present with Thanos and his forces. During the battle between the Avengers and Thanos’s army, an iconic moment occurred when Gamora, Captain Marvel, Wasp, and other female heroines teamed up to protect the Nano Gauntlet. Saldana recalled the practical elements of filming the “special” sequence.

“Obviously, we knew it was going to be special, and we were feeling ourselves every time the Russos would say, ‘Action!'” related Saldaña. “But what I can remember — and these are the nuggets of life that make me feel so human and keep me grounded — is that we were just complaining about how uncomfortable our costumes were, our makeup, our wigs, how cold the set was, how much we didn’t want to be there, how much we wanted to be there. So we were just being girls, you know? Going together and acting tough [through that] was also very special.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Do you think Vol. 3 will mark the final appearance of Zoe Saldana in the MCU? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below!

