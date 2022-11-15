David Harbour Hints at Big Introductions in Marvel’s Thunderbolts

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever now playing in theaters, Phase 4’s theatrical slate has officially come to a close. But Marvel is already looking ahead to the MCU’s next phase capper, Thunderbolts, which is still two years away. Because the film is so far off, there’s a lot we don’t know about Phase 5’s grand finale. But David Harbour, who’s coming back as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian from Black Widow, was nice enough to tease a few details during a recent interview with Collider.

Marvel formally announced that a Thunderbolts movie was happening during its San Diego Comic-Con presentation earlier this year. But at September’s D23 event, the studio released concept art showcasing the team’s full lineup. The film will reunite Harbour with Black Widow co-stars Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) and Olga Kurylenko (Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster). Additionally, the three of them will join Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent), and Hannah John-Kamen (Ava Starr/Ghost). But aside from all the familiar faces, Harbour says we can expect some exciting reveals that could impact how the remainder of the Multiverse Saga plays out.

“We introduce a thing that’s super cool,” said Harbour. “It’s vital. I’m psyched that Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character is going to be, in a bigger way, explored. One of the things you’ll probably know is that the me and Florence dynamic will be in there and explored in a way that’s really cool. But all these guys, Sebastian’s character, Wyatt’s character, I just love this mercenary element in the MCU. MCU has always been sort of elevated in a certain way. Captain America, even Iron Man, although he has egos, are always in it for the right reasons or ultimately does the right thing. And I like these guys who are a bunch of losers or a bunch of guys who can’t quite get it right.”

Jake Schreier is directing Thunderbolts from a screenplay by Black Widow writer Eric Pearson. Louis-Dreyfus is reprising her role as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who previously made her MCU debut in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and will serve as the Thunderbolts’ leader. Harrison Ford is also expected to appear in the movie as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, taking over for the late William Hurt.

Thunderbolts will hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

