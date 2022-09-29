Anthony Mackie Has No Idea if Captain America Is In Thunderbolts

Marvel is well known for confidentiality around its projects. Just look at the entire campaign around Spider-Man: No Way Home. The studio denied the involvement of multiple Peter Parkers in the leadup to the film. Then, the film premiered in theaters, and lo and behold, there were three Peter Parkers. Not only does Marvel withhold important details from fans, but it suppresses information from its actors, too.

Anthony Mackie, who will headline Captain America: New World Order plays Sam Wilson, is positioned for a major role in Phase Five. Despite his importance for the future of the MCU, Mackie might be as clueless as fans when it comes to his involvement in the upcoming projects. In an interview with Variety, Mackie shared a hilarious response about a potential role in another Phase 5 film, Thunderbolts.

“I have no idea,” said Mackie. “You know how it works. They call you the week before and are like, ‘We own your ass. Come get in the movie.'”

Rumors began to circulate about Mackie’s involvement in Thunderbolts after Sebastian Stan, who plays Wilson’s occasional partner, Bucky Barnes, was announced for the film. Because of their bond in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it would make sense for Marvel to pair Mackie and Stan together in another project. But even if Mackie appears in Thunderbolts, fans probably wouldn’t find out until it appears in theaters due to Marvel’s secrecy.

Captain America: New World Order will arrive in theaters on May 3, 2024. Two months later, Thunderbolts will premiere on July 26, 2024.

