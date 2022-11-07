Black Adam Wins Third Weekend Box Office With $18.5 Million

First, the good news for Black Adam. The Dwayne Johnson-led DC superhero movie has won its third weekend with a better-than-expected $18.5 million. That’s only a 33% drop from its second weekend, and enough to bring the film’s domestic total to $137.3 million. The bad news is that Black Adam‘s prospects to break even appear to have tapped out.

Via Deadline, Black Adam‘s current worldwide total is $319.7 million, and it “will be lucky to top out at $400 [million worldwide].” If that comes to pass, Black Adam will not recoup its $200 million budget and its large advertising campaign that may have exceeded $100 million. That’s because box office totals are split between the studios and the theaters. Even if $400 million is the final total, Warner Bros. would only see about half of that.

Black Adam‘s October release didn’t do it many favors, nor did its brief three-week cushion before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on Friday, November 11. The arrival of that Marvel sequel will greatly diminish Black Adam‘s chances to reach $150 million domestic.

Coming in second this weekend, Crunchyroll’s One Piece Film: Red debuted with $9.47 million. Universal’s Ticket To Paradise continues to hold well at #3 with $8.5 million, and a new $46.7 million total. Additionally, Paramount’s Smile reached #4 with $4 million and $99.1 million to date. Lionsgate’s Prey for the Devil rounded out the top five with $3.875 million, and $13.6 million after two weeks.

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile took the sixth slot with $3.36 million and $36.5 million to date, with the indie flick, Banshees of Inisherin, at #7 with $2 million and a new $3 million total. In eighth, Till had a very modest $1.875 million, for a new $6.5 million total. Halloween Ends falls to ninth place with $1.44 million, and a cumulative total of $63.4 million. And in tenth place, Terrifier 2 had $1.22 million, and $9.8 million so far.

What do you think about Black Adam‘s third weekend total at the box office? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Justice Society of America: Black Adam and Isis

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Black Adam wins.