Black Adam Takes $27.7 Million In Second Weekend At the Box Office

As expected, Black Adam was once again the number 1 movie at the box office this weekend. The only question was what the drop off from week 1 to week 2 would look like. According to Deadline, Black Adam had $27.7 million in its second weekend, a 59% drop from $67 million it had last weekend. That gives the DC superhero film a new domestic total of $111.1 million. Worldwide, Black Adam currently stands at $250 million.

The new question is whether Black Adam will recoup its approximately $200 million budget and a large advertising campaign which was likely over $100 million by itself. A general rule of thumb at the box office is that films only keep about half of what they bring in. The rest goes to the theaters. So while Black Adam is far from a Morbius-level flop, it may fall well short of breaking even.

Additionally, Black Adam will only have one more weekend against relatively weak competition before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives on November 11. Early predictions for the Black Panther sequel have it as high as $175 million for its opening weekend. And once Wakanda Forever opens, Black Adam and everything else at the box office will quickly be overshadowed.

In second place this weekend, Universal’s Ticket to Paradise had only a 37% drop with $10 million, and a new cumulative total of $33.7 million. Lionsgate’s Prey for the Devil scared up $7.02 million in its opening weekend, which was good enough for third place.

Paramount’s Smile is one of the sleeper hits of the season, with a fourth place finish of $5.05 million, and a new total of $92.3 million. However, the same can not be said of Halloween Ends. The simultaneous streaming and theatrical release led the Halloween sequel to only $3.83 million in a fifth place finish for its third weekend. It now stands at $60.3 million after opening to $40 million three weeks ago.

Rounding out the top ten for the weekend, Till took sixth place with $2.81 million, while Lyle, Lyle Crocodile came in seventh with $2.83 million. In eighth place, Terrifier 2 had a modest $1.8 million, with The Woman King holding on to ninth place with $1.11 million. Finally, Tar came in at tenth place with $1.04 million.

