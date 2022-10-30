Wakanda Faces Aqua Attack in the Latest Black Panther 2 Clip

We’ve known for a while now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever deals with a clash of civilizations between the African nation and the underwater kingdom of Talokan. In the newest Black Panther 2 clip from Rotten Tomatoes, we get to see a little bit of what that looks like. If you’re concerned about spoilers, it really doesn’t show anything more than “they fight” here. Shuri’s jet — on toy shelves now! — makes an appearance, and M’Baku demonstrates his adeptness with a club.

Take a look, if you wish. It’s under a minute long.

Considering the degree to which so many MCU movies get accused of looking like CG, Wakanda Forever does appear to be using real water shoots. It’s difficult and expensive to fake that level of splashing and submersion. And the fact that Tenoch Huerta, who plays Namor, had to learn to swim for the first time seems a good sign of practical aquatic tactics as well.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens Nov 11. Per the official synopsis, “Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.”

Will you watch it opening day? Let us know in comments.

