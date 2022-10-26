Hugh Jackman Says Wolverine Will Be ‘Grumpier’ in Deadpool 3

Marvel fans were already excited for Deadpool 3 to bring the Merc with a Mouth into the MCU. But last month’s surprise announcement that Hugh Jackman would also appear in the movie as Wolverine officially sent anticipation through the roof. The sequel will mark Jackman’s 10th go-round as the iconic mutant and his first since “retiring” the role after Logan hit theaters in 2017. Now, Jackman has offered a few hints about Wolvie’s personality in the film.

Logan famously ended with Wolverine’s death, so the news of Jackman’s return was unexpected, to say the least. The logistics of his big-screen comeback have yet to be revealed. Regardless, the actor has already started bulking up for the part. And while speaking with AP Entertainment, he teased that Logan won’t have a lot of patience for Wade Wilson’s shenanigans.

“There’s no choice,” said Jackman. “He’s definitely angrier, grumpy, and he’s gonna take a lot of free shots at Ryan Reynolds, let me tell you. Physically, that is.”

In another interview with Variety, Reynolds confirmed that he began discussing a third Deadpool installment with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige over three years ago, not long after Disney absorbed 20th Century Fox. Meanwhile, Jackman says Reynolds had begged him “on the daily” to come out of retirement for a Wolverine-Deadpool match-up. But it wasn’t until this past August that Jackman decided to call Reynolds and tell him he was in.

“I think, actually, he’d given up,” noted Jackman. “I think it was a big shock to him. There was a massive pause, and then he said, ‘I can’t believe the timing of this.’”

“Oh my God, I’m thrilled,” added Reynolds. “It’s like old home week. To get to be on set with one of my closest friends each and every day is a dream come true. But to do it with these two iconic characters side by side, that’s beyond our wildest dreams. It wasn’t possible then. For this to be happening now is pretty damn exciting.”

Deadpool 3 will hit theaters on November 8, 2024.

Are you excited to watch Jackman and Reynolds team up on the big screen? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.