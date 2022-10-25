Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Casts Five New Performers

Earlier this month, 20th Century Studios finally began rolling cameras on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. But the casting process is still underway. Deadline brings word that five new actors have joined the cast of the next Planet of the Apes installment. Travis Jeffery, Neil Sandilands, Sara Wiseman, Ras-Samuel Welda’abzgi, and Lydia Peckham have all booked roles in the upcoming sequel.

Unfortunately, the studio isn’t providing character details for any of these new additions. But they do have some noteworthy screen credits to their names. Jeffery (top left) is has previously appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and also had a role in Unbroken in 2014. Additionally, comic fans might recognize Sandilands (center left) from playing General Abbot in Netflix’s Sweet Tooth. He also recurred in several episodes of The Flash as Clifford DeVoe/The Tinker.

Wiseman (center right) is probably best known for her role in the Australian TV series A Place to Call Home. Additionally, her resume includes stints on other Australian and New Zealand shows like Shortland Street and Rake. Welda’abzgi (not pictured) has mostly starred in short films. However, he will soon appear in The Clearing, a new series slated to air on Disney+ in Australia. Finally, Peckham (far right) guest-starred in an episode of Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop remake as Katerina. She also showed up in an episode of Mr. Corman on Apple TV+.

Kingdom takes place several years after 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. Because of this, it’s hard to speculate on the nature of the plot. But we can expect to meet dozens of new heroes and villains along the way. The remaining cast includes Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Peter Macon, Eka Darville, and Kevin Durand. Wes Ball is directing the film from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman, and Patrick Aison.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will hit theaters sometime in 2024.

