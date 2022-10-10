Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Begins Production in Australia

Fans of 20th Century Studios’ rebooted Planet of the Apes franchise are now one step closer to revisiting Caesar’s world. Deadline brings word that the series’ next installment, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, has officially started filming. Production is currently underway at Disney Studios Australia (formerly Fox Studios Australia) in in Sydney, New South Wales.

The last few weeks have given us several bits of news regarding the sequel, which will be the first Apes entry to hit theaters following the Disney-Fox merger of 2019. The studio revealed the film’s official title last month, along with the announcement that Freya Allan (The Witcher) had booked a role as one of the lead humans. Since then, the call sheet has expanded to include Peter Macon, Eka Darville, and Kevin Durand. Owen Teague previously joined the cast over the summer as the new lead ape, replacing Andy Serkis’ Caesar, who perished at the end of War for the Planet of the Apes in 2017. Durand is rumored to be playing an ape villain in the movie.

20th Century also released new concept art for Kingdom last month featuring an ape riding a horse. But aside from the film taking place “many years” after War for the Planet of the Apes, plot details are still under wraps. Wes Ball is directing the movie from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman, and Patrick Aison.

Under the terms of its deal with the Australian government, Kingdom is receiving $17 million in Australian currency (about $10 million in U.S. dollars) as a token of support. Screen NSW will provide additional financing through its “Made in NSW” fund. While announcing the start of filming at a press conference, Australian arts minister Tony Burke claimed that the production will create more than 400 local jobs. It will also reportedly inject inject $128 million AUD ($80 million) into the Australian economy.

“It will be filmed here, and that says a wonderful thing about jobs and creativity in Australia,” said Burke.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will hit theaters sometime in 2024.

