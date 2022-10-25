Black Adam – What Did You Think?!

Warning: The comment section of this post will have spoilers for Black Adam!

If you know your comic book lore, then you’re well-aware that Black Adam isn’t one of DC’s most iconic heroes. In fact, Adam spent most of his existence as the nemesis of Captain Marvel/Shazam before DC dropped the “Captain Marvel” name and started calling Billy Batson’s alter ego Shazam. However, within the last two decades, DC presented Adam as a more sympathetic antihero, which is probably why Dwayne Johnson gravitated to the role and spent 15 years bringing it to the big screen. And now that Black Adam is in theaters, we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about Black Adam.

Johnson really created a lot of hype for the film by himself, and he often promised that “The hierarchy of the DC Universe is about to change.” Whether that came to pass is a matter for debate. Preferably in the comment section below.

One thing we can’t deny is that Johnson was pretty fearless in the making of this film. Numerous reports have indicated Johnson’s ambitious plans for the mid-credits scene were halted by DC Film’s Walter Hamada. However, Johnson simply went behind Hamada’s back to get the studio’s blessing, and the rest is history. That’s something that only the biggest action star in the world can get away with.

Regardless, the movie does leave some of our questions unanswered. For example, why were only four superheroes recruited to confront one of the most dangerous metahumans on the planet? Because let’s be honest, the Justice Society’s Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) are far below Adam’s league. And since when does the JSA work for Amanda Waller (Viola Davis)?!

Despite some issues we had with it, the $67 million opening weekend speaks for itself. If the film performs strongly for the nest two weekends, it may even lineup that sequel that Johnson keeps pushing for.

Now it’s your turn to leave your reviews for Black Adam in the comment section below!

