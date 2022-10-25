Damon Lindelof’s Star Wars Movie May Feature Sequel Era Characters

The next potential Star Wars film is beginning to take shape. Damon Lindelof, the creator of HBO’s Watchmen, is co-writing and developing a new Star Wars film. As revealed over the weekend, Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will helm Lindelof’s Star Wars film. And although the plot is still under wraps, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Lindelof’s film may feature some of the characters from the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

The report doesn’t mention any character by name, but it does appear to leave the door open for heroes like Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) to return to the franchise. Sources in the same article shared that Lindelof’s film will take place after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. This would mark the first project since 2019 to advance the Star Wars timeline. However, the film is being planned as a stand-alone, and not the continuation of the Skywalker Saga. But if the movie is successful, there may be further sequels.

Lindelof is collaborating with Justin Britt-Gibson on the script. Britt-Gibson previously worked as a co-producer and executive story editor on The Strain and as a writer on Counterpart.

Britt-Gibson joined a writers’ room created by Lindelof that formed after the Star Wars Celebration this past May. In addition to Britt-Gibson, Station Eleven creator Patrick Somerville, Briarpatch creator Andy Greenwald, and Obi-Wan Kenobi consulting producer Rayna McClendon were some of the notable additions to the writers’ room. The report also mentions that Dave Filoni, a prolific Star Wars developer who created The Bad Batch, may have been involved as well.

Lindelof’s Star Wars film is currently undated. But according to THR, December 2025 is the most likely release date for the project on Disney’s upcoming slate..

Do you want to see the further adventures of the sequel era Star Wars heroes? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.