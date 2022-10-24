Sydney Sweeney Teases Her Approach To Sony’s Barbarella Reboot

Last week, Sydney Sweeney announced that she had finished work on Sony’s upcoming Madame Web movie. But her next big comic book adaptation is just over the horizon. Earlier this month, Sweeney signed on to executive produce and star in a new Barbarella reboot, which also hails from Sony. If it actually gets made, the film will mark the character’s first live-action outing since Jane Fonda brought the scantily-clad supervixen to life in 1968. Now, Sweeney has discussed how she intends to put her own stamp on the role.

Sweeney briefly discussed her goals for Barbarella while appearing at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event. Treading in Fonda’s footsteps is a daunting task, since her performance has endured for more than 50 years. Regardless, it sounds like Sweeney wants to update the franchise for a new audience.

“There’s so many things,” said Sweeney. “I mean, Jane Fonda, she created such an incredible, iconic character. And I want to, hopefully, just fill those shoes and give more to a whole new generation – her outfits, sci-fi, the fun of the story. So I’m looking forward to it.”

Sydney Sweeney will slide into Jane Fonda’s boots to lead a “Barbarella” remake as star and executive producer. pic.twitter.com/uxiexgbAzv — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) October 23, 2022

Fans are curious to see which outfits Barbarella will wear in the reboot. Many different creators have diversified the heroine’s wardrobe over the years. Perhaps most famously, she’s known for sporting risqué costumes, some of which made their way into Fonda’s film. But modern interpretations (like those published by Dynamite Entertainment) have shown her wearing a more conservative red jumpsuit. In any case, Sweeney will likely get a say in how her character dresses in the film.

At the moment, Barbarella still doesn’t have a writer or director attached. Aside from Madame Web, Sweeney is currently slated to star in The Registration, based on the novel by Madison Lawson. She is also expected to return for the third season of HBO’s Euphoria, which reportedly gets underway in February.

