Sydney Sweeney Will Produce and Star In a New Barbarella Movie

It’s been over a decade since the last attempt to bring Barbarella back to the big screen. Even the subsequent plans to bring the title heroine to TV fell through after that. However, Deadline is reporting that Sony Pictures is developing a new Barbarella movie which will be executive produced by Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney. Additionally, Sweeney is attached to star as Babarella herself.

French artist and writer Jean Claude Forest created his erotic sci-fi comic book, Barbarella, in 1962. Regardless, the character is best known for the 1968 Barbarella feature film starring Jane Fonda in the leading role. In director Roger Vadim’s adaptation, Barbarella was a space explorer from Earth’s far future who was sent on a mission to prevent a scientist named Durand Durand from unleashing destruction on the universe. As the story continued, Barbarella became very sexually adventurous after she experienced sex for the first time. Over the decades, the film has attained cult classic status and it is one Fonda’s most famous roles.

It’s unclear if the new film will simply be a remake of the original Barbarella or if it will draw further inspiration from the comic. New Barbarella comics are currently published in the United States by Dynamite Entertainment.

In addition to her star-making turn on HBO’s Euphoria, Sweeney also appeared in the first season of The White Lotus. Sweeney is also set to co-star in Sony’s upcoming Madame Web movie with Dakota Johnson. That film is very loosely based upon a supporting character from Marvel’s Spider-Man comics, but Sony has yet to offer further details about the characters played by either Sweeney or Johnson.

The new Barbarella movie doesn’t have a screenwriter or a director, nor does it have a release date. But with Sweeney on board, it may pick up momentum very quickly.

Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images/Paramount Pictures

