Black Adam Has a $25 Million Opening Day At the Box Office

There was never any doubt that Black Adam would be this weekend’s box office king. It’s the highest profile big-budget movie to hit theaters in months. But while the weekend numbers have yet to be determined, the opening day totals are in. Via Deadline, Black Adam earned $25 million domestically on its first day. Apparently that makes it the highest opening day of Dwayne Johnson’s career, topping the $23.6 million opening he had for Hobbs & Shaw.

The $25 million total includes the $7.6 million in Thursday preview screenings, which started in the early afternoon. For now, the Hollywood trades haven’t released an estimate for Black Adam‘s Saturday and Sunday box office. But it will easily pass the $26 million opening weekend of The Suicide Squad and the $33 million opening of Birds of Prey. Whether Black Adam can exceed or match Shazam!‘s $53.5 million opening remains to be seen.

Johnson pushed for a Black Adam solo film for well over a decade, and it’s been a passion project for the wrestler-turned-actor. In addition to actively promoting the movie on his social media outlets, Johnson essentially spoiled the film’s biggest surprise in a bid to build up even more hype for it. It’s too early to say whether that made a significant difference or not. But the scene in question is something that fans have been requesting for years.

Black Adam is out in theaters now.

