Harry Lawtey Joins the Cast of Joker: Folie à Deux

With filming on Joker: Folie à Deux slated to begin in less than two months, director Todd Phillips is adding another new face to the movie’s cast. According to Deadline, Harry Lawtey is the latest actor to book himself a role in Warner Bros.’ upcoming sequel.

Lawtey is currently a series regular on HBO’s Industry, which finished airing its second season last month. He also appeared in several episodes of the Netflix limited series The Letter for the King in 2020. On the big screen, Lawtey previously had a role in last year’s Benediction. He will next star alongside Christian Bale in an adaptation of The Pale Blue Eye, which premieres on Netflix in January.

Details surrounding Lawtey’s character in Folie à Deux are minimal. Regardless, his role is apparently “a big one” in the grand scheme of things. Joaquin Phoenix is reprising his Oscar-winning role as the sequel’s title character, a.k.a. Arthur Fleck. The last time we saw him, Arthur was locked up in Arkham Asylum for the crimes he committed in the original film. Phillips’ sequel will reportedly take place there as well, with a few musical elements thrown in for good measure. Zazie Beetz is also returning as Arthur’s neighbor, Sophie Dumond.

Lady Gaga will co-star in the film as Arthur’s new love interest, Harley Quinn. Other new cast members include Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland. As with Lawtey, the full nature of their remains unknown. However, Lofland is rumored to be playing an inmate at Arkham who develops a relationship with Phoenix’s character. Production on the sequel will kick off in December, with shoots planned in New York and Los Angeles.

Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theaters on October 4, 2024.

