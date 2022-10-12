Brendan Gleeson Joined Joker 2 to Work With Joaquin Phoenix Again

The cast of Joker: Folie à Deux is starting to take shape as production begins later this year. Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, and Zazie Beetz will return as Sophie Dumond. Lady Gaga, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland all join the sequel as new cast members. However, one of the most intriguing additions has to be Brendan Gleeson. Before signing on to the Joker sequel, the acclaimed Irish actor had never been in a film associated with the MCU or DC. Yet, in an interview with Collider, Gleeson shared how Phoenix’s exceptional turn as Fleck influenced his decision to join the sequel.

“It wasn’t the material, which is a great way to get me out of having to answer any questions about the criteria. It was the achievement of the first film,” said Gleeson. “I worked with Joaquin before on The Village…And so I knew him from then. And that performance, I’m still in awe of it. That performance as Joker, in that first movie. It was one of the most extraordinary achievements.”

Many agree with Gleeson’s praise of the performance, which resulted in Phoenix’s Oscar win for Best Actor. In addition to Phoenix, Gleeson cited Todd Phillips, who directed Joker and will return for the sequel, as another reason for his decision to join Joker: Folie à Deux.

Joker: Folie à Deux will arrive in theaters on October 4, 2024.

