Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing New Films Starring Batman Villains

Matt Reeves is Reportedly Developing Films Starring Batman Villains

The internet tends to roll its collective eyes whenever Sony announces a new Marvel movie headlined by an obscure Spider-Man foe. But in a shocking turn of events, Matt Reeves might be applying this same formula to Batman’s rogues gallery. The Hollywood Reporter claims that following the success of The Batman, Reeves is now working with Warner Bros. on several new films that take place in the same universe as his critically-acclaimed reboot. Each of these spinoffs will reportedly center on different Batman villains.

According to THR, the villains slated to headline their own movies range from “obscure” picks to “established” favorites. Scarecrow, Clayface, and Professor Pyg were mentioned as some of the ideas being floated around. None of these characters made an appearance in Reeves’ original film this year. But Clayface is by far the most interesting choice, since it affirms the director’s willingness to include superhuman characters in The Batman’s universe, regardless of how grounded the flagship installment was.

Meetings are currently underway between Reeves and potential writers/directors who can bring these films to life. But for now, all of the projects remain in “the very early stages of gestation.”

Reeves is already developing two other Batman-adjacent TV shows for HBO Max. The first of these, a spinoff for Colin Farrell’s Penguin, is targeting an early 2023 start date with Lauren LeFranc (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) showrunning and Craig Zobel (Mare of Easttown) directing a block of episodes. The other, a series focusing on Arkham Asylum, was originally being developed as a spinoff for the GCPD until its premise ultimately changed. Reeves is executive producing both shows through his 6th and Idaho banner.

Additionally, Reeves is working on a proper, as-yet-untitled sequel to The Batman as well. WB officially announced the film at April’s CinemaCon event, with Robert Pattinson expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne. In addition to helming the sequel, Reeves will co-write the script with Mattson Tomlin, who also worked on the first film. However, it’s unknow if the sequel has an actual greenlight to move forward. As recently as last month, Joker: Folie à Deux was reportedly the only upcoming DC movie to be given the go-ahead by the studio.

What do you think of Reeves’ plan to expand his Batman universe? Which villains should get their own movies? Tell us your picks in the comment section below!

