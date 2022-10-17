Harrison Ford Officially Joins the MCU as the New Thunderbolt Ross

Last month, YouTuber Jeff Sneider whipped Marvel fans into a frenzy when he claimed that Marvel had approached Harrison Ford about replacing the late William Hurt as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in future MCU projects. These rumors picked up some extra steam last week when /Film “independently” confirmed Ford’s involvement. But now, all of the major industry trades have made it official. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Ford is indeed taking over Hurt’s role starting with Captain America: New World Order in 2024. He is also expected to appear as Ross in Thunderbolts, which should revive the Red Hulk rumors. Harrison Ford officially.

Hurt made his first appearance as General Ross in The Incredible Hulk in 2008. After an eight-year absence from the MCU, he returned to the franchise in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, which established that his character had become the U.S. Secretary of State. Hurt passed away earlier this year at the age of 71. He last showed up as Ross in Black Widow, which hit theaters last summer.

Meanwhile, Ford is currently gearing up for his final appearance as the title character in the fifth Indiana Jones movie, which bows next year. Jones was in Anaheim for D23 Expo last month, but only promoted his appearance in Indiana Jones 5. It’s likely that his Marvel deal wasn’t closed at that time.

Ford and Hurt never appeared onscreen together. But in 1985, they were both nominated for Best Actor at the 58th Academy Awards. In the end, Hurt took home the golden statue for his role in Kiss of the Spider Woman, beating Ford’s performance in Witness.

Julius Onah is directing New World Order from a screenplay by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. The film will also mark the return of Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/The Leader, who also debuted in The Incredible Hulk. Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly will also reprise their respective roles as Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Captain America: New World Order will hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

How do you feel about Ford taking over as the new Ross? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Captain America: Sam Wilson – The Complete Collection Vol. 2

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.