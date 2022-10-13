DC Reveals the Voice Cast For Legion of Super-Heroes Animated Film

Warner Bros. Animation currently has several new DC movies in the works. But only one of them is venturing 1,000 years into the future. During San Diego Comic-Con, DC confirmed that a new animated feature starring the Legion of Super-Heroes was on the way. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the full voice cast for the upcoming film.

Meg Donnelly (star of The CW’s new Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters) headlines Legion as the voice Kara/Supergirl. After reckoning with Krypton’s destruction, Kara begins training under the guidance of her famous cousin, Clark Kent/Superman. But when Clark sends her to the Legion Academy in the 31st century, she encounters a host of new enemies, including Brainiac 5 (Harry Shum Jr.). But given Brianiac 5’s comic book romance with Kara, and the fact that she’s in his arms in the pic above, they probably won’t stay enemies very long. Along the way, Kara will also face the Dark Circle, a mysterious team of villains who seek a “powerful weapon” locked in the Academy’s vault.

Darren Criss, Matt Bomer, and Jensen Ackles are reprising their roles from earlier DC animated films as Superman, The Flash, and Batman, respectively. Other cast members include Cynthia Hamidi (Dawnstar), Gideon Adlan (Phantom Girl), Ely Henry (Bouncing Boy), Robbie Daymond (TimberWolf and Brianiac 4), Yuri Lowenthal (Mon El), Eric Lopez (Cosmic Boy and Chemical King), Darin De Paul (Brainiac and Solomon Grundy), Ben Diskin (Arm-Fall-Off Boy and Brainiac 2), Victoria Grace (Shadow Lass), Jennifer Hale (Alura), Daisy Lightfoot (Triplicate Girl), and Zeno Robinson (Invisible Kid and Brainiac 3).

Jeff Wamester is directing Legion after previously tackling Justice Society: World War II and Green Lantern: Beware My Power. Josie Campbell, a veteran of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and Justice League Action, wrote the screenplay. Butch Lukic will once again act as supervising producer alongside producers Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau and executive producer Sam Register.

Next up, WB Animation will release Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 18. The studio is also developing adaptations of Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham and Justice League: Warworld.

Warner Bros. hasn’t announced a release date for Legion of Super-Heroes. But with at least one other film scheduled to arrive before it, a 2023 premiere seems likely.

