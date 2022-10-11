Dwayne Johnson is Still Pushing For Black Adam To Fight Superman

Henry Cavill making his triumphant return as Superman has been at the top of many a DC fan’s wishlist since 2017. And although his character showed up in Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021, Cavill didn’t shoot new scenes for the film like some of his other co-stars. That means it’s been at least five years since he last wore the Man of Steel’s iconic red and blue costume. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. has yet to announce any official plans to bring Superman back into the DCEU fold. But one person who might be able to help move the needle in his favor is Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson, who says an onscreen showdown between himself and Cavill is inevitable.

Johnson discussed a potential Black Adam/Superman match-up during a new interview with CinemaBlend. It’s no secret that the current state of the DCEU has made it difficult to imagine Cavill reprising his role anytime soon. And Warner Bros. Discovery’s plan for a “strategic shift” within DC’s big-screen universe hasn’t offered much hope. Regardless, Johnson now insists that uniting their characters in an upcoming movie is “absolutely” in the cards.

“That is the whole point of this, man,” said Johnson. “And what I meant by that was introducing a brand new character. It’s not a sequel, not an existing IP. It was…you know, Black Adam. Two years ago the world had no idea who he was. We did, but not the rest of the masses out there. What I really meant by, ‘This is a new era in the DC Universe,’ is listening to the fans. And doing our best to give the fans what they want.”

To be fair, Johnson has been talking a big game about Black Adam’s ripple effect throughout the DCEU for years. Plus, it seems unusual to pit his character against Superman when he hasn’t even fought Zachary Levi’s Shazam, his actual nemesis in the comics. So until Warner Bros. makes a proper announcement, it’s best to take his comments with a grain of salt. But at least he understands the importance of finally bringing some unity back to DC’s film and TV projects.

“I have been listening and I’ve been wanting to address fans for years,” continued Johnson. “Because I’ve been waiting for someone to step up and address the fans and say, ‘Hey, we hear you.’ So finally, after many months turned into many years, we ended up with what we ended up at. And the whole goal and intention now is to this new era, new time. Now let’s build out.”

Black Adam will hit theaters on October 21.

