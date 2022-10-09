T.J. Miller Rules Out a Return as Weasel in Deadpool 3

Don’t expect an onscreen reunion between Wade Wilson and Weasel when Deadpool 3 hits theaters in 2024. Comedian T.J. Miller famously brought Wade’s best friend to life in the original Deadpool in 2016, and he reprised his role in the film’s 2018 sequel. Unfortunately, it sounds like the characters’ friendship was just for the cameras. In a new interview, Miller described the nature of his relationship with franchise headliner Ryan Reynolds by calling him an “insecure dude” and seemingly ruling out a return for the upcoming third installment. T.J. Miller rules out.

Miller discussed one particular on-set clash with Reynolds during a recent appearance on The Adam Carolla Show (via Entertainment Weekly). He didn’t specify which of the two Deadpool movies they were shooting. But he claims that Reynolds once requested another take to belittle him in front of the cast and crew. In short, he makes it sound as though Reynolds was afraid of being upstaged by Miller’s performance.

“As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I’m Weasel,” said Miller. “He was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.’ Sure he’s [riffing]. That’s exactly why he said that. Because I’m not funnier than he is at all right? And I haven’t been in more movies than him.”

Although he’s convinced that Reynolds “hates” him, Miller says he wishes Reynolds the best of luck on Deadpool 3. Regardless, he still has no desire to collaborate with him for the foreseeable future.

“I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, things kind of changed,” added Miller. “I dunno, would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again. But I’ve said that about Michael Bay, and now we’re friends and I would work with him again. But I think Michael Bay is different.”

For the record, Miller has his own history of controversial behavior. In 2017, a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her during their college days in the early 2000s. Miller swiftly denied the allegation. But that same year, he was accused of sending a transphobic email to a film critic who published a negative review of The Emoji Movie, in which Miller voiced the main character. His conduct on the set of HBO’s Silicon Valley was also called into question after he left the series in 2017, with recurring actress Alice Wetterlund later calling him “a bully and a petulant brat.”

Miller’s biggest brush with controversy happened in 2018, when he allegedly made a fake bomb threat while aboard an Amtrak train. At the time, he faced up to five years in prison. But he was finally cleared of all charges in 2021, with prosecutors citing his past brain surgery as a mitigating factor.

The only currently confirmed cast members for Deadpool 3 are Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the latter of whom is reprising his role as Wolverine from 20th Century Fox’s X-Men films. Rumors are currently circulating that Zazie Beetz is also returning as Domino after making her first appearance in Deadpool 2. And earlier this year, Reynolds hinted that Leslie Uggams will be back as Wade’s former roommate, Blind Al.

Deadpool 3 will hit theaters on September 6, 2024.

Are you sad to hear that Miller isn’t returning for the next sequel? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. T.J. Miller rules out. Also T.J. Miller rules out. Additionally. However. Regardless. T.J. Miller rules out.