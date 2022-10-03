Loki’s Michael Waldron Will Write Avengers: Secret Wars

Nobody could have predicted how Rick & Morty’s writing staff would be instrumental in shaping the future of the MCU. But here we are. Nearly three weeks after hiring Jeff Loveness (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) to write Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Marvel Studios has locked in a screenwriter for the next film starring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. According to Deadline, Loki head writer Michael Waldron will tackle the script for Avengers: Secret Wars.

Like Loveness and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law head writer Jessica Gao, Waldron was primarily known as a writer for Rick & Morty before joining Marvel’s creative braintrust in 2019. His work on Loki’s first season earned him rave reviews last summer. But more importantly, it also convinced Marvel to let him rewrite the script for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The studio reportedly met with several writers for the Secret Wars gig last month. Regardless, their existing relationship with Waldron helped him land the job.

Aside from his MCU projects, Waldron created the Starz wrestling drama Heels, which features former Arrow star Stephen Amell. The show, which premiered last summer, will return for its second season on Sunday, October 9. Waldron is also writing a new Star Wars movie for Lucasfilm with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige producing.

Secret Wars will presumably pick up where The Kang Dynasty left off and adapt elements from Marvel’s 1984-85 coming book storyline of the same name. Both films are slated to premiere in 2025. However, only The Kang Dynasty has a director right now, with Shang-Chi helmer Destin Daniel Cretton signing on to fill this role in July. Waldron (along with whoever directs Secret Wars) is expected to coordinate closely with Cretton and Loveness during Secret Wars‘ development process. The film will also serve as the grand finale for Marvel’s Phase 6 slate.

Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theaters on November 7, 2025.

Do you think Waldron is a good choice to write the movie? Let us know in the comment section below!

Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney/Marvel Studios

Recommended Reading: Secret Wars

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.