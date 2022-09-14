Ant-Man 3 Scribe Jeff Loveness Will Write Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Marvel fans will have to wait until early next year to see how Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania turns out. However, Marvel Studios is already showing a lot of faith in Quantumania‘s screenwriter, Jeff Loveness. Via Deadline, Loveness has signed on to write the next Avengers movie: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Outside of the MCU, Loveness is best known for his work on Rick and Morty, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Miracle Workers. As the writer of Quantumania, Loveless will have the first chance to flesh out Kang the Conqueror in the MCU. Jonathan Majors briefly portrayed a variant of Kang in the Loki season finale, and he will reprise his role for both Quantumania and The Kang Dynasty.

Late last month, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton was signed to direct The Kang Dynasty. With Loveness and Cretton on board, that just leaves the creative team to filled on Avengers: Secret Wars. Both The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars are set to close out Marvel’s Phase 6 movies. However, many of the films in that phase remain unannounced for now.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will hit theaters on May 2, 2025.

Photo Credits: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America, West/Marvel Studios

