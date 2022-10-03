Wakanda Forever Director Ryan Coogler Discusses Sequel Additions

Wakanda Forever Director Ryan Coogler Discusses Sequel’s New Elements

The new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just dropped, and its overwhelming mood is a sense of loss. Chadwick Boseman’s death, carrying over to his character T’Challa, makes a significant omission. But Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler has spoken at length about that already. With the new footage dropping, he spoke to EW about some key additions and changes for the sequel.

First, and foremost, there’s obviously the new adversary in Namor the Sub-Mariner. Despite some key changes to his Atlantean origin in the comics, key elements remain the same. “I think with making these types of movies, you’ve got to lean into the weird stuff, or you risk missing what makes it fun,” Coogler says. “He’s got really unique features and things that don’t necessarily go together. He can breathe underwater, obviously, but he’s got these little wings on his ankles. He’s got pointy ears and walks around in his underwear. It’s all fun, man.”

Then there’s Ironheart, the brilliant teen in the Tony Stark-like armor. “The film deals with a lot of things, but one of them is foils — people who exist in contrast, but there’s a thread of similarity,” Coogler explains. “In this film, we get to see Shuri meet someone who has some things in common with her, but is also very, very different.”

Lastly, Coogler addresses the cinematography, saying, “I think this film has the fog of loss over it, and anamorphic lenses warp the image a little bit. Sometimes when you go through profound loss, it can warp how you look at the world…What we were after was just making it feel tactile, even though it felt like a dream.”

Wakanda Forever opens Nov 11. Have you preordered tickets yet? Let us know in comments.

