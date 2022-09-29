Seth Rogen Is Producing a Movie Starring Disney’s Figment

Next year, Disney World will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Journey Into Imagination, the long-running Epcot attraction that features Figment the purple dragon as its mascot. So what better time than now to give the cuddly creature his own feature film? Deadline reports that Disney is finally producing a movie with Figment as the lead. The film notably counts Seth Rogen as one of its producers.

Imagineering duo Tony Baxter and Steve Kirk created Figment in 1983. When Journey Into Imagination launched, Disney introduced him as a creation of the Dreamfinder, who flew around in his own Dream Mobile and collected dreams and ideas to make new objects. This gives us one possible idea for what the film’s plot might be. However, the ride was renovated twice after its original opening—once in 1999, when Disney re-branded it as Journey Into YOUR Imagination, and again in 2002. That year, the attraction re-opened as Journey into Imagination with Figment.

Disney has also hired Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit to write the Figment movie. Previously, Hernandez and Samit co-wrote the screenplay for 2019’s Detective Pikachu. In 2021, they worked on script for The Addams Family 2 and also collaborated on an episode of Amazon’s The Tick. Disney hasn’t chosen a director for the project yet.

The report doesn’t say whether Figment will be produced using animation, live-action, or a combination of both. Regardless, the studio will almost certainly cast a big name to voice the title character. In the early ‘80s, actor Billy Barty voiced Figment when Journey Into Imagination first opened its doors. The version that currently graces the ride is voiced by Dave Goelz, who is best known for voicing several Muppets characters (including Gonzo and Bunsen Honeydew). Figment also has his very own theme song, “One Little Spark,” which was written by the Sherman Brothers in 1983.

Rogen is producing the movie through his Point Grey banner, presumably alongside his usual partners Evan Goldberg and James Weaver. Disney has yet to announce a release date.

