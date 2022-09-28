Director Bassam Tariq Steps Down From Marvel’s Blade Reboot

Marvel Studios’ upcoming Blade reboot was scheduled to begin filming in November, but those plans may be in jeopardy. Via The Hollywood Reporter, director Bassam Tariq has stepped down from the film just over a month before the scheduled start date. Marvel confirmed the news with a statement to THR which blamed Tariq’s departure on scheduling issues.

“Due to continued shifts in our production schedule, Bassam is no longer moving forward as director of Blade but will remain an executive producer on the film. We appreciate Bassam’s talent and all the work he’s done getting Blade to where it is.”

In turn, Tariq issued a statement of his own.

“Its been an honor working with the wonderful folks at Marvel,” wrote Tariq. “We were able to put together a killer cast and crew. Eager to see where the next director takes the film.”

Blade was created by Marv Wolfman and artist Gene Colan in 1973 as a heroic adversary within the pages of Tomb of Dracula. The half-vampire monster hunter occasionally headlined his own stories before Wesley Snipes portrayed the character on the big screen in 1998. Snipes returned for two sequels before the cinematic rights eventually reverted to Marvel.

Mahershala Ali is taking over the role of Blade in the MCU, after making a vocal cameo as the character in Eternals. Previously revealed cast members include Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre.

THR notes that Marvel is currently looking for a new director. But for now, it’s unclear if the film’s production will face further delays.

At the moment, Blade is still scheduled to hit theaters on November 3, 2023,

What do you think about Bassam Tariq’s departure from the Blade reboot? And who would you choose to replace him? Let us know in the comment section below!

Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Recommended Reading: Blade by Marc Guggenheim: The Complete Collection

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.