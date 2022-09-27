Hugh Jackman Will Reprise His Role As Wolverine In Deadpool 3

For years, Ryan Reynolds has somewhat jokingly tried to recruit Hugh Jackman to appear as Wolverine in one of the Deadpool films. Reynolds made his debut as Deadpool opposite Jackman during a cameo appearance in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Footage from that film brought Jackman into the post-credits scene for Deadpool 2. But now, it’s official. Jackman will return for Deadpool 3.

Reynolds made the announcement on his Twitter page with a video apologizing for not having any news to share at D23. He also jokes that they came up with no better idea for the sequel than to bring Jackman back one more time. Jackman even cameos in the clip to confirm his involvement.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Jackman had previously stated on several occasions that he was done with Wolverine after starring in Logan. He originated the role in 2000 with a breakout performance in X-Men that made him a star. And his record-breaking run as the character will now be extended to 24 years.

Deadpool 3 will hit theaters on September 6, 2024. Shawn Levy will direct the film from a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the screenwriters of the first two Deadpool movies. It will also be Marvel Studios’ first R-rated movie.

Are you excited that Jackman is coming back for Deadpool 3? Let us know in the comment section below!

