Leslie Grace Shares Behind-the-Scenes Batgirl Preparation Footage

With Warner Bros./Discovery claiming the Batgirl movie as a tax write-off, there’s no legal way we’ll ever see the movie without the parent company taking a huge fine. But apparently they’re less concerned about personal behind-the-scenes footage. Via TikTok, star Leslie Grace “couldn’t resist” sharing a montage of Batgirl preparation that includes fight training, stunt wire work, and the application of that signature smoky eye Bat-mask makeup. Toward the end there’s even a glimpse of an alternate outfit, with Batgirl donning a leather trenchcoat and night vision goggles, not unlike Ben Affleck’s Knightmare Batman.

Take a look at her video below:

Although Batgirl had piqued fan excitement with news of Michael Keaton’s Batman return and a showy villain role for current Hollywood comeback kid Brendan Fraser, WBD CEO David Zaslav decided the movie wasn’t up to his standards, and would serve a better function as a merger-related tax write-off. The studio has not ruled out Grace returning in future projects.

What do you think of her behind-the-scenes Batgirl preparation footage? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: Batgirl and the Birds Of Prey Vol. 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.