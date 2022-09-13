Jacob Lofland Books a Key Role in Joker: Folie à Deux

Another fresh-faced cast member is joining Todd Phillips’ Joker universe. Over the last few weeks, Phillips and his collaborators have been gearing up for production on Joker: Folie à Deux by filling new roles to be played by Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener. Now, The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Jacob Lofland is the latest addition to the upcoming sequel.

Folie à Deux will feature the return of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, who was last seen being held in Arkham Asylum following his murderous rampage at the end of the original film. According to rumors, much of the sequel takes place inside Arkham’s walls, and Lofland is reportedly playing another one of the asylum’s inmates. It’s unclear if his character is another twist on a familiar villain from DC lore. But whoever he is, he will “develop a relationship” with Arthur. Although whether this constitutes a friendship or a bitter rivalry remains to be seen.

Lofland previously made his feature debut in 2013’s Mud opposite Matthew McConaughey. He later appeared in two installments of 20th Century Fox’s Maze Runner franchise. On the small screen, Lofland has had recurring roles on FX’s Justified and AMC’s The Son. Some of his other big-screen credits include Free State of Jones and A House on the Bayou.

Unfortunately, WB still isn’t disclosing the nature of Gleeson or Keener’s roles in the movie. But the biggest new addition to the cast, Lady Gaga, is confirmed to be starring as Harley Quinn. Zazie Beetz is also coming back to reprise her role as Sophie Dumond from the first film.

Phillips is returning to direct Folie à Deux from a screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Silver. Production is currently scheduled to begin this November in both New York and Los Angeles.

Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theaters on October 4, 2024.

