Catherine Keener Cast In Mystery Role In Joker: Folie à Deux

The upcoming Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, currently has the distinction of being the only DC film to get a greenlight since Warner Bros. Discovery finalized its merger earlier this year. Since then, the project has been rapidly expanding its cast. Now, via Deadline, two-time Oscar nominee Catherine Keener has reportedly “landed a major role.” However, further details about her character are currently undisclosed.

Keener does have some genre credits, including her leading role as the villain Screenslaver in Incredibles 2. She also played the primary villain in The Adam Project on Netflix, and the corrupt psychiatrist, Missy Armitage, in Jordan Peele’s Get Out. Keener’s first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress was for Being John Malkovich, and her second came for her role as Harper Lee in Captoe.

More recently, Keener co-starred on Showtime’s Kidding with Jim Carrey, and she had leading roles on Brand New Cherry Flavor for Netflix and Modern Love for Amazon Prime Video.

Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker in the sequel. Lady Gaga will also headline the film in a role widely believed to be Harley Quinn. Gaga’s inclusion is reportedly part of the film’s musical elements.

Zazie Beetz is also reprising her role as Sophie, Arthur’s neighbor and imaginary girlfriend. Sophie’s fate was ambiguous in the original film. Aside from Keener, the only other confirmed cast member for the sequel is Brendan Gleeson.

Todd Phillips will direct the film and co-write the script with Scott Silver. The film will reportedly begin shooting in December. Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theaters on October 4, 2024.

