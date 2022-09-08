The Wrath of Khan Gets a Star Trek Prequel Podcast

When the Star Trek movie series did a course correction from the first to the second, going from an attempt at serious big-screen sci-fi of ideas to an action story more like the TV series, a lot changed. The uniforms, the tone, the personal nature of the villain’s grudge, etc. But producers assumed fans could gloss over the interim in their minds. There’s a lot we don’t know about the canonical period between the two films. And while we may yet find out what became of Kirk between meeting V’Ger and becoming an admiral who runs simulations, Khan’s own gap years will soon get filled in with a Wrath of Khan prequel podcast.

Titled Khan: Ceti Alpha V, the audio drama should fill in some of what happened to Khan and his people between the TV episode “Space Seed” and his return. When he was dropped on Ceti Alpha V, it was a life-sustaining planet. By the time Chekov and the Reliant found him again, it was so desolate as to seem lifeless. Khan’s wife had died. Only creepy ear-worms lived in the harsh desert. There’s plenty to cover, and original movie director Nicholas Meyer will write it.

Via Trekmovie.com, Star Trek executive producer Alex Kurtzman said, “Forty years have offered [Meyer] a lot of perspective on these extraordinary characters and the way they’ve impacted generations of fans. Now he’s come up with something as surprising, gripping and emotional as the original, and it’s a real honor to be able to let him tell the next chapter in this story exactly the way he wants to.” Kurtzman, Aaron Baiers, Trevor Roth and Rod Roddenberry will serve as executive producers.

A release date has yet to be announced.

Will you tune in to the Khan podcast? Let us know in comments!

