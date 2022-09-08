The TNG Crew Reunites In New Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer

In 2002, Star Trek: Nemesis marked the final time that the Star Trek: The Next Generation heroes shared an adventure together. But the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard will reunite the TNG crew for an important mission: To save one of their own. As part of this year’s Star Trek Day, Paramount+ has released a new Star Trek: Picard season 3 trailer that brings back some old familiar faces.

The trailer reveals that it’s Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) who puts out the call for help to her old flame, Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). To track Beverly down, Picard approaches his friend and former first officer, William Riker (Jonathan Frakes), who refuses to let Picard go alone into danger. And where Picard and Riker go, the rest of their former crew is sure to follow.

From there, we see LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi. Regardless of the two decades since they were last together, they remain united in purpose.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Brent Spiner is notably absent from the trailer because Data was killed off in Nemesis, and his mind was deactivated in Picard’s season 1 finale. However, Spiner will return again this season, most likely as someone in the Soong family.

Michelle Hurd and Jeri Ryan are also back as Raffi Musiker and Seven of Nine, respectively. This year, Seven is taking on a new role as the first officer on Riker’s former ship, The Titan.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 will premiere on February 16, 2023.

What did you think about the new trailer? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Star Trek: The Next Generation: Through The Mirror

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.