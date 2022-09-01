DC FanDome 2022 Officially Cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery’s trigger-happy new CEO has struck again, this time bringing the hammer down on DC FanDome. According to Popverse, the virtual convention, which launched in 2020 and returned for a second time last fall, will not be returning for another livestream later this year.

DC released a new statement regarding the event’s cancellation this year: “With the return of in person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022.”

To be fair, this news isn’t all that surprising. If another FanDome livestream were happening this year, WB would have announced it months in advance. And given the studio’s “strategic shift” regarding the future of its DC slate, the studio likely wants to hold off on promotional events until they have all their projects in a row. Plus, if DC did have new footage from one of its upcoming film or TV projects to screen, they would have done so in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con last month alongside the new trailers for Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

FanDome was organized two years ago in at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak, which famously cancelled all in-person fan gatherings scheduled for 2020. Regardless, the flagship event proved to be a worthy alternative to the typical convention season, easily besting CCI’s [email protected] festivities on the virtual stage. The original FanDome livestream featured several celebrity guests and gave fans a first look at then-upcoming DC movies, including The Batman, The Suicide Squad, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Video games like Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League were announced for the first time as well.

