Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Xochitl Gomez Cast in Sci-fi Film Ursa Major

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Xochitl Gomez Cast in Ursa Major

It looks like Flying Lotus’ Ash isn’t the only big sci-fi project from XYZ Films getting shopped around at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. The studio is currently preparing to sell buyers on Ursa Major, another survival thriller set on a faraway planet. And according to The Hollywood Reporter, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Xochitl Gomez have already signed on to star in it.

Winstead and Gomez will headline the movie as Charlie and Natalie, a mother-daughter duo who are stranded on an Earth-like world that’s home to a variety of threats. Foremost among these is a group of hunters that force them to go into hiding as a deadly storm approaches. But while they’re on the run, Natalie begins to harbor suspicions about her mother’s decision-making. She is also forced to wonder if Charlie has been honest about who they are, and why they came to this world.

Presumably, Winstead is currently working on Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Ahsoka series, which began shooting back in May. Her most recent film project, Kate, was released on Netflix in 2021. Meanwhile, Gomez is having a banner year thanks to her breakout role in America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She also starred in the first season of Netflix’s short-lived reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club.

Jonathan and Josh Baker, who previously made their feature debut with 2018’s Kin, are helming Ursa Major. The screenplay is by Patrick Somerville (Station Eleven), Colleen O’Brien, and Katie French. Somerville will also produce the film with David Eisenberg through their Tractor Beam banner alongside Lost City’s John Finemore, MXN Entertainment’s Mason Novick, and Artists First’s Brian Steinberg. Lost City’s James Hoppe and Jack Byrnes will also executive produce the movie in association with XYZ.

What do you make of XYZ’s plans for Ursa Major? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

