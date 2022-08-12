Aaron Taylor-Johnson Praises Kraven the Hunter’s Practical Sets

Sony’s live-action Marvel Universe only has three movies to its name, none of which have scored especially high with critics. But the involvement of someone like J.C. Chandor, an Oscar nominee with several acclaimed films on his resume, has some fans intrigued by what he has planned for Kraven the Hunter. Now, Kraven himself is saying there’s another reason to give the movie a chance. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Aaron Taylor-Johnson discussed the spinoff’s preference for practical sets as opposed to excessive virtual locations.

Taylor-Johnson was reportedly cast as Kraven after impressing Sony executives with dailies from his latest film, Bullet Train. However, the experiences couldn’t have been more different. Although it takes place in Japan, most of Bullet Train’s scenes were filmed on a soundstage in Los Angeles. But Kraven, on the other hand, has an on-location approach, and that’s what gives the movie its edge.

“Kraven being shot entirely on location is going to make all the difference,” said Johnson. “It’s going to add something really beautiful to our personal story. It also sets Kraven apart from that Marvel stage look. It’s important for this character to be in the real world. It’s important for the authenticity of the story. When you’re running on streets barefoot, you take in those elements and play within that.”

Taylor-Johnson has been around the superhero block before, having starred in both Kick-Ass films as the title character and later appearing in Avengers: Age of Ultron as Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver. He even turned down a part in Deadpool 2 before getting to work with David Leitch on Bullet Train. Regardless, Taylor-Johnson insists that Kraven offers something different from all of his other comic book roles.

“I’m not here to play the same character twice,” added Taylor-Johnson. “I, as a person, am naturally changing and evolving. New things inspire me, and you grow as a person. So I can only move forward and play things I haven’t done before. I like a challenge, and I like to step outside of my comfort zone, often. It’s more interesting to go from an indie to a blockbuster or whatever it may be.”

“So there’s a lot that really excited me about the character of Kraven,” continued Taylor-Johnson. “Sometimes, these roles come about, and you have to truly believe in the character. You’re going to be in that skin for a while, and you have to believe in what you’re saying. So there was a lot about Kraven that I really loved, and I’m excited to share it at some point.”

Kraven the Hunter will hit theaters on January 13, 2023.

