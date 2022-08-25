Warner Bros. is Hosting Secret Batgirl Screenings on the Studio Lot

HBO Max subscribers were robbed of their chance to see Leslie Grace as Batgirl this month when Warner Bros. made the abrupt decision to cancel the film’s release. But a few lucky WB staffers are getting one last chance to see what all the fuss was about. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that “secret” Batgirl screenings are happening this week on the Warner Bros. lot. Unfortunately, they aren’t open to the general public.

These “funeral screenings” will only be open to select insiders. In other words, it’s meant for the actors, filmmakers, and other assorted behind-the-scenes talent that worked on the film. After this, the studio will archive Batgirl’s footage for good, presumably sticking it the same vault that houses Nicolas Cage’s Superman suit and props for George Miller’s Justice League: Mortal.

Earlier this week, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah confirmed that Batgirl remains unfinished. There were still some additional scenes that needed to be shot along with a few VFX sequences that needed polishing. So the version of the film being presented at this week’s showings is likely the same one screened for test audiences. According to previous reports, the earlier screening(s) prompted a lukewarm response from viewers. But the fact that the movie wasn’t done yet may have been the reason for the low scores. El Arbri and Fallah themselves later claimed that WB’s actions were motivated by business, rather than quality.

Despite recent events, some fans are still holding out hope that Batgirl will eventually get released. But because it’s been claimed as a tax write-down, Warner Bros. is unlikely to give it the Zack Snyder’s Justice League treatment anytime soon. However, if the studio did decide to reverse course, WBD would have to pay back the $20 million they wrote off on their taxes. And although they no longer have access to the footage, El Arbi and Fallah haven’t ruled out the possibility of finishing the movie on their terms.

How do you feel about Batgirl getting some final screenings on the Warner Bros. lot this week? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

