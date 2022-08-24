Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom & Shazam! Fury of the Gods Are Delayed Again

There have been some choppy waters for DC projects this year, which led to most of the 2022 movie lineup getting pushed back into 2023. The one consolation prize that Warner Bros. offered was moving Shazam! Fury of the Gods into a December 2022 release. However, that was before new Warner Bros. Discovery regime took over. Now, WBD is pushing Fury of the Gods to March 17, 2023, the date formerly held by Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Unfortunately for DC fans, the Aquaman sequel has an even bigger delay. Its new release date is December 25, 2023.

On the surface, it does make sense to move Fury of the Gods away from Avatar: The Way of Water in December. If the Avatar sequel even comes near the success of its predecessor, it will overwhelm the holiday box office. The delay for The Lost Kingdom isn’t ideal either, but December 2023 is largely clear of big releases. Lucasfilm and Disney never got around to taking Star Wars: Rogue Squadron off of its December 2023 date. Regardless, that standalone movie isn’t heading to theaters any time soon. So Aquaman will largely be alone that month.

For now, the DC films maintaining their dates are Joker: Folie à Deux on October 4, 2024, Black Adam on October 21, and The Flash on June 23, 2023. Warner Bros. informally floated the idea that The Flash could be cancelled if its star, Ezra Miller, didn’t seek treatment. Miller decided to take that option, but the actor remains a serious PR problem for the studio thanks to numerous allegations and even felony burglary charges.

Warner Bros. also took the Salem’s Lot remake off of its April 21, 2023 release date without scheduling a new date. The horror sequel, Evil Dead Rise, will now take over the April 21, 2023 slot. Evil Dead Rise was originally planned as a HBO Max exclusive before moving to the theatrical slate.

What do you think about the latest DC movie scheduling delays?

