Owen Teague Will Star in the Next Planet of the Apes Movie

It’s been five years since the last Planet of the Apes movie was in theaters, but the next installment has now taken a major step forward. Deadline is reporting that Owen Teague has signed on “to play the lead primate” in the upcoming film. Andy Serkis previously portrayed the leading ape, Caesar, in Matt Reeves’ trilogy of Planet of the Apes films from 2011 to 2017.

One of Teague’s earliest roles was a young Walt Disney in Walt Before Mickey. He went on to play Patrick Hockstetter in both It and It: Chapter Two before landing the leading role of Harold Lauder on The Stand miniseries. Teague also had a memorable guest appearance on Black Mirror.

Deadline notes that “Teague wowed execs with his screen tests and was offered the role in recent weeks.” However, the search for the human leading character is still in progress.

Director Wes Ball is taking over the franchise’s next installment following Reeves’ final film in his trilogy, War For the Planet of the Apes. Ball has previously indicated that his Planet of the Apes movie will not be a reboot of Reeves’ films. Presumably that means Ball’s story will pick up sometime after the death of Caesar in the previous film.

Disney has reportedly been looking to revitalize Planet of the Apes since closing its deal for 20th Century Fox’s entertainment assets in 2019. But it’s been a slow process. According to Deadline, Ball only submitted his script earlier this summer, which “instantly excited execs about where the new story could take fans of the franchise.” So far, no details about the script have been revealed.

Now that casting has begun, production may begin before the end of this year.

Photo Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

