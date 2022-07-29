Karen Gillan Calls Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 “Epic” and “Emotional”

One of the biggest changes since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is that Karen Gillan’s Nebula had a complete hero turn in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and she’s now a full member of the Guardians. That’s an impressive journey considering that Nebula was one of the villains in the first Guardians of the Galaxy. During Comic-Con, The Hollywood Reporter caught up with Gillan shortly after she saw the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 footage for the first time. And she didn’t hold back on her excitement for the sequel. She also indicated that it was an emotional experience for her.

“It was emotional making it, for sure,” said Gillan. “There was, of course, so much fun in the film and seeing fun sequences where the emotion isn’t so heavy, but oh, there are scenes where the emotion is heavier than it’s ever been in the Guardians world. It was hard to get through some of it.”

“It definitely feels like the most epic,” continued Gillan. “It’s complex, and the characters are having to deal with that. It’s very emotional for all of them. And then we’re also dealing with the fact that this is the end of an era of sorts, and so there’s a lot of emotion.”

Gillan’s co-star, Pom Klementieff (who plays Mantis), was not quite as forthcoming about the sequel. Regardless, Klementieff did tease a scene in the film that may have an emotional impact on the viewers.

“There’s a very specific scene in the movie that we shot at the end of the shoot,” noted Klementieff. “And it was really hard to not weep.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

