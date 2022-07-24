Chukwudi Iwuji is the High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn had such a blast working with Chukwudi Iwuji on Peacemaker that he quickly offered him a part in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The nature of Iwuji’s role in the film has been a mystery ever since his casting was confirmed last fall. But today’s Hall H Comic-Con panel was the perfect time for Marvel to pull back the curtain…and they definitely went the extra mile. While discussing Vol. 3 onstage in Hall H, Gunn confirmed that Iwuji is playing the villainous High Evolutionary in the upcoming sequel. As a special treat for fans, Iwuji himself later appeared from the back of the hall dressed in his character’s full costume.

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduced the High Evolutionary during their classic Thor run in the mid-’60s. Despite his alien appearance, the character was actually once a human scientist named Herbert Edgar Wyndham. Inspired by the work of Nathaniel Essex (a.k.a. Mister Sinister), Wyndham began his conducting his own genetic studies. Over time, he managed to create half-human/half-animal creatures called New Men. But his experiments prompted others to cast him out of society. He later took up residence at Wundagore Mountain and eventually moved his research to the far reaches of space.

Variety was able to film a short video of Iwuji in character as he made his way to the front of the room. You can check it out for yourself below.

Chukwudi Iwuji is unveiled as the High Evolutionary during #MarvelSDCC. pic.twitter.com/rhPkcPEITs — Variety (@Variety) July 24, 2022

It’s going to be a while before the rest of us see a trailer for Vol. 3. But those in attendance were lucky enough to watch early footage showcasing several other new characters in the film. Hands down, Will Poulter’s debut as Adam Warlock got the biggest round of applause. But he and Iwuji aren’t the only ones joining the franchise next year. Gunn also confirmed that Borat Subsequent Moviefilm breakout Maria Bakalova is voicing Cosmo the Spacedog, who previously had non-speaking roles in the first two Guardians films.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

